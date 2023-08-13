Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

