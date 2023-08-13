Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.0% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.