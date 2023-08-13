Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

