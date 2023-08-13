Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
VBLT opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
