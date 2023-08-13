Velas Trading 4% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Velas has a total market cap of $23.76 million and $883,260.91 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,486,680,411 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,680,410 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.