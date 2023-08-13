Verge Reaches Market Cap of $70.90 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00283217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00783777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00540942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00060233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00122325 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,811,138 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,811,150 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

