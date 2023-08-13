Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Veritone alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veritone

Veritone Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Veritone

VERI opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Veritone by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,340,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,032,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 293,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.