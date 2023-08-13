Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $187,774.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00280948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00780241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.00543281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00122232 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,402,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.