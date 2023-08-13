Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.57 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

