Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.