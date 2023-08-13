Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 113,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 953,410 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,215,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,255,000 after acquiring an additional 518,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 342,009 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DISV opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

