Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

