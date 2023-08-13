Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

