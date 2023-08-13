Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 342 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDS opened at $423.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.36. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

