Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

