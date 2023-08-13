VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 273,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.93. 108,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

