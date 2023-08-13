Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period.

VGI stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

