Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 410.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

