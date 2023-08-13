Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 486,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Waldencast Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:WALD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 21,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,733. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 1,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 199,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

