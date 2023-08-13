Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

