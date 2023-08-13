Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of WMG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,027,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

