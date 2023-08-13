Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 52,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.94. 932,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

