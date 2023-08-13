Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

