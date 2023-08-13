Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 570,304 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 123.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $52,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,123. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

