Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 393,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,794. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

