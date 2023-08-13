Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,835,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 268,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

