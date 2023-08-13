Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. 1,299,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.