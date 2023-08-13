Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 34,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 1,703,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,391. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

