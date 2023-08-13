Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,889 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. 3,654,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,097. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

