Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 90,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 295,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,994. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

