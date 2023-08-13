Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $149.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

