Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

General Motors stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

