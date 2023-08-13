Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.