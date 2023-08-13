Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $349.86 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.