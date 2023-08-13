Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $261.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

