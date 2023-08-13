West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,174 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,516. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WST opened at $394.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

