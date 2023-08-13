White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in July

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of White Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24. White Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

