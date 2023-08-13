Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 760 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,482. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.