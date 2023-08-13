Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.22. 1,874,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

