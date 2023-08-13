Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after buying an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. 236,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,649. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

