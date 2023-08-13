Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.62. 1,761,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,373. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.