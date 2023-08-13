Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom stock opened at $829.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $867.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
