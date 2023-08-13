Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 271,491 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.69 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

