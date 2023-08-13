Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.32. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.