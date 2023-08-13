Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

