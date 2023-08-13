Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.56. The firm has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

