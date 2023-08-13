Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.15% of Anterix worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 361.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Anterix by 1,327.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 239.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Anterix news, Director Mahvash Yazdi bought 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,942.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $251,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mahvash Yazdi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,942.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

