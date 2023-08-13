Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 299 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
