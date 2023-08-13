Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $312,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

