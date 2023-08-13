Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

