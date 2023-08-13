Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

